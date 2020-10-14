Editor,
Stephan Marshall knows California has 3,320 small businesses of which only one out of three have employees. Stephan prefers to lower taxes on small businesses; create new jobs and streamline the permit process, thus hoping to “lure” new businesses — increasing San Bruno’s income instead of taxing residents. He wants tax credits to fund low-income housing and to hire a business director to assure San Brunans are getting a good return on their tax investment.
Vice Mayor Michael Salazar has proven himself to be ethical, knowledgeable and respectful. He makes council decisions based on facts. He had the courage to list public employee pension reform as one of his council priorities to help address San Bruno’s financial disaster since 2019 (before COVID-19). No politician wants to touch this “third rail” of California politics, but Michael does what is best for citizens and their finances.
Rico Medina should be mayor for a second term. He has served one mayoral term and has the experience to lead us through these difficult times, while stressing that the budget is his priority to continue without cuts to service.
Challenger Councilwoman Linda Mason has been on the council a mere nine months.
If San Brunans want the best return on the taxes they pay, the fees they are charged, and the utility bills they pay, I recommend they vote for Marshall, Salazar and Rico Medina. The others running against them offer “pie in the sky” and “POT on the ground” suggestions for attempting to bring income into San Bruno and help our struggling residents and businesses.
Barbara LaRaia
San Bruno
