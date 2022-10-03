As a lifetime San Mateo County resident, I’m supporting Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor. I’ve watched closely for many years as Charles handled the big issues like fighting crime and public safety, creating better public transit, building truly affordable housing on the transit corridor (where density belongs), fixing our degraded infrastructure and combating climate change. He’s also a class act.
I’ve met his opponent and have serious reservations. Noelia Corzo took $1,000 for her campaign from the district superintendent she helps supervise. She then participated in his employment review and made a successful motion to give him a 15% raise to almost $300,000 a year. Soon after his raise, the superintendent donated another $500 to her campaign. At the least, this is poor judgment. At the most, it’s a quid pro quo.
I experienced similar poor judgment from Ms. Corzo at a nonprofit festival this year. Booths were available to organizations and candidates for a small fee. Ms. Corzo split a booth with another candidate. Initially, Ms. Corzo stayed in that booth. Later on, she took a different booth — one that she had not paid for — and made it her solo booth. When informed that the booth was not hers, rather than apologize she doubled down, became aggressive, and raised her voice.
County supervisors oversee a $4 billion budget. We can’t afford to have someone with questionable ethics in that role. I’m voting for Charles Stone and I hope you will too.
