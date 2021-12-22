Editor,

I must agree with letter writer Kent Lauder in the Dec. 18 edition of the Daily Journal. If Kevin Mullin is willing to throw his constituent homeowners under the bus with his blind allegiance to the ill-conceived Senate bills 9 and 10, and his support of Scott Wiener’s payback to Wiener’s corporate funders, the building and real estate industries, then just imagine what damage he will do as a U.S. representative.

It seems like Mullin is far too eager to please the big money and the corporate donors to the detriment of the average hardworking citizen.

Mullin is too dangerous and too irresponsible to represent the residents of the Peninsula, so just imagine what he’ll do when the real bribes start rolling in as a US Congressman.

I, too, will be supporting Councilwoman Emily Beach in this election.

Frank Scafani

San Bruno

