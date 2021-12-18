Editor,
California Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and Burlingame’s Councilmember Emily Beach, as evidenced in the Daily Journal letters and articles, might possibly be front runners in the campaign to replace California’s Congresswoman Jackie Speier.
Sometime ago, I was would have taken the radical stance and say that both were qualified. In my few discussions with Mr. Mullin in the past, I thought him to be capable and reasonable, but when he supported and voted for Senate bills 9 and 10, that was a game changer.
All Burlingame’s councilmembers, Emily Beach included, are troubled by those draconian Senate bills, as they would essentially override local ordinances that will have the power to devastate entire neighborhoods. Ms. Beach believes there are better ways of working out the housing issue.
In my discussions with her over the years, I have been singularly impressed, not only by her openness and willingness to listen to differing ideas, but by her knowledge and leadership abilities. There is little question she would make an excellent representative in Washington.
Kent Lauder
Burlingame
United States
