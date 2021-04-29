Editor,
After reading Don Shoecraft's opinion piece titled “License plate readers imperil privacy protections” in the April 21 issue of the Daily Journal, it is quite obvious that Mr. Shoecraft doesn't have any experience or knowledge of crime prevention techniques in the fields of law enforcement and security. If he did, he would know that the use of license plate readers are not only to catch criminals after they commit a crime, but, they are used more as a deterrent and prevention.
Shoecraft's statistics comparing the number of license plates recorded versus the number of arrests is only a tiny part of the story. What's even more important is the statistics, year to date, of the overall decrease in all crimes in the community with license plate readers. What would people want, to catch only 10% of the criminals that came into their community, or, to prevent or deter a crime from happening in their community in the first place?
Mr. Shoecraft also appears to have a lack of knowledge about the law when it comes to privacy. Otherwise, if he did, he would know that under the law, there is no reasonable expectation of privacy whenever people are in public areas, including streets, sidewalks, parks, etc. He would also know that there are federal and state laws that govern the collection, use, sharing or selling of personal data. He would also know that the city government employees have a lawful duty to make sure any contract with a private vendor follows the law.
Bottom line, if you aren't doing anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about!
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
