I have been following the Belmont PROS process closely and am pleased to see that the final documents contain so little new information (“Belmont delays Parks Master Plan decision” in the July 14 edition of the Daily Journal). This is not surprising, as the community has been so involved in the process, and the process has been so transparent.
People who are unhappy with the timing would have you believe hundreds of pages of new documentation were dropped on them in the last three weeks. It’s simply untrue. As Director Shearer pointed out at the Parks and Recreation meeting Wednesday, July 6, nearly all of the information contained in the final draft has been part of the publicly available document stack for more than a month, and in some cases, several months.
The people who are complaining loudest about the speed of the approval process have been at every meeting, up in every detail of every document for almost two years. It’s simply not possible they don’t recognize the final plans as nearly identical to the draft plans from the beginning of June. Or that those draft plans from June don’t reflect the overwhelming majority of feedback from the community over the last 18 months.
There is no amount of time that can be provided that’ll trigger buy-in on the final PROS plan from people who refuse to accept that these are community spaces for recreation. Or, that they don’t have the support or the right to exclude a whole community of users who have built, maintain and rely on Belmont’s single-track trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.