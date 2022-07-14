Belmont has delayed a decision on its Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan, which provides a blueprint for outdoor recreation space use, with those for and against it divided over bike and trail use at Waterdog Lake and Open Space.
Facing time constraints at its July 12 meeting, the council decided to continue the discussion to July 26. The PROS provides goals and policies for parks and open space planning in Belmont over the next 15 years, with the last plan adopted in 1992. The plan has brought out supporters and detractors concerned about bike usage, trail safety and use, and whether bikes and hikers should share trails, especially at Waterdog Park.
Proponents like Tom McGee, a frequent user of Waterdog Park, noted hikers should not have exclusive access to the trails. He called for mountain bikers and other bike users to get a chance for trail use. He called on improving trail access to reduce issues between bikers and hikers.
“The solution to those conflicts and problems is to educate the trail users and to design the trails so it slows people down and provides greater lines of sight so conflicts can be minimized,” McGee said.
Thaddeus Block, a Belmont resident who previously served on the Parks and Recreation Commission, supported the plan due to the extensive 18-month process that led to draft approval and the few changes made to the final draft version. He and his family use mountain bikes on the trail, and he viewed the plan as workable for both hikers and bikers.
“I think we are safe to continue our multiuse approach with this beautiful asset, and I encourage you to vote for it tonight,” Block said.
However, several residents were concerned about language and lack of detail about bikers, e-bike usage, trail safety and protecting the environment. Some were worried about the process and the long length spent on the park’s plan and the relatively short time on open space.
Patricia Braunstein, a Belmont resident, questioned the short turnaround to read the 300-page document and wanted more time to engage in a public process.
“Please, take time for you and others to read the document and get meaningful feedback,” Braunstein said.
Kristen Mercer, a former Belmont Planning Commissioner, said many hikers now go to other parks because it is safer and more pleasant, with many no longer feeling safe. She said many bikers had ignored trail restrictions over the decades and asked that bikers not dominate the process.
“Conflicts have gradually increased and need to be addressed now, not kicked down the road,” Mercer said. “That’s why 90% of the public comments over two years have been about open space and most of those about trail usage.”
Parks and Recreation started outreach in Dec 2020 and held an 18-month public process. Open space assessment recommendations lasted from January to May, and the draft and adoption process started in June. Community engagement included five Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Advisory Committee meetings, City Council and Planning Commission presentations, city pop-up events and a community survey.
