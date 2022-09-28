Editor,
The Belmont Open Space Master Plan should address the growing trail-use conflicts in Waterdog Open Space.
Editor,
The Belmont Open Space Master Plan should address the growing trail-use conflicts in Waterdog Open Space.
All visitors are welcome to enjoy Waterdog but mountain bikers seeking thrill ride sporting on narrow trails are in direct conflict with others seeking to commune with nature in peace and tranquility.
In demanding all trails be multiuse, bikers admit they prefer narrow trails to seek challenges that conflict with the safety of others.
A local MTB activist wrote: “There is no technical challenge riding uphill or downhill on fire roads. The joy of (MTB) comes from overcoming challenges, navigating up and over rocks, roots and narrow sections of trail. It is a great source of satisfaction to develop the skills to finally ride up a steep section or over an obstacle.”
But these behaviors have caused two serious accidents reported this year by residents, both forced to jump out of the way to avoid collision with speeding oncoming bikes on trails not wide enough for passing. This is not a manufactured controversy; it is a fact that will proliferate as more and more cyclists descend on Waterdog. And it’s why other local parks don’t allow this sport on all their narrow dirt trails.
The new Open Space Master Plan should set rules equitable for both user groups: narrow trails for ALL users but without machinery; bike use on wide trails with safe passing width. Each user group should have an equitable plan to enjoy their passion in a safe and sustainable manner.
Jennifer Lien
Belmont
