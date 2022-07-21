Editor,
As a San Mateo resident and regular user of the open space in San Mateo and Belmont, I’ve been watching the proceedings of the Belmont Parks and Open Space plan with interest, though at arms-length. It’s encouraging to see the rational approach used for public planning employed by the Belmont staff and consultants, including evaluating resource impact, community input, and empirical evaluation of usage and public needs.
