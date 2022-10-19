Warren Lieberman has faced highly contentious issues throughout 17 years on the City Council and three terms as Belmont mayor. He has a record of building bridges with both sides, thinking independently to broker equitable solutions. Lieberman will be the best mayor for Belmont in these contentious times.
The future of Waterdog Park is the contentious issue, today. Our open spaces should remain accessible to all visitors but the sporting thrills of a few are unsafe and unwelcoming for families with small children, seniors and disabled. Mountain bikers admit they ride the narrow trails for the thrill and sporting challenge; many boast of their speeds — hardly the safe passive activity intended for our nature trails. Aggressive riding is well documented in Waterdog and, this year alone, two residents reported serious injuries caused by close-calls with bikers. Other than Lieberman, no other councilmember admits there is a safety concern on narrow trails, where speeding bikes force hikers to jump off trail. His opponent thinks the risks can be solved by bells, better signs or saying “hello.” Seriously?
Lieberman is the only candidate to acknowledge residents’ rights to safe access to nature for tranquility and relaxation. While candidate Mates has supported the self-interest sporting coalition, Lieberman prioritizes residents and is not beholden to outside interests. While Mates has ruled out compromise and declares bike bells are the solution, Lieberman promises to broker an equitable plan to allow all users to enjoy our open space trails without conflicts.
