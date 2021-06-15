Editor,
The guest perspective by authors Watkins, Tuzman and Skelton “What’s changed since we marched for Black lives” in the June 10 edition of the Daily Journal is another example of folks with a narrow-minded, ideological viewpoint who then go hunting for statistics that they believe support their position.
They quote statistics showing that people of color are arrested more frequently than whites without acknowledging that they, in fact, may be committing more of the crimes. The only important statistic is whether, given the same level of criminal activity, are people of color treated differently than whites by the police. There is no mention of this in their piece. They complain about the police presence during the “peaceful” BLM marches without acknowledging that they may have been peaceful because of the police presence. They don’t mention how in Redwood City the police found a hatchet, a trunk full of weapons, and a pallet of rocks, and neutralized these potential problems to keep the gathering peaceful. They complain about armed police accompanying mental health workers. They ignore the fact that every year about 4,000 officers are injured or killed answering these calls. No sane mental health worker would walk into this type of situation until the police establish that it was safe for them to do so.
No one is denying that there are difficult issues to be discussed and that there is need for better relations between the police and the public, but let us remember that most police officers are proud professionals doing a difficult, dangerous job. It is not fair to use the actions of a few bad actors to discredit the entire profession.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
