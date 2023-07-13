Child care shortages are an all-too-familiar problem in the United States, and San Mateo County is no exception.
As of 2022, the results of the Child Care Needs Assessment indicated that San Mateo County needs 6,897 child care spaces for infants and preschoolers. This shortage of child care spaces impacts children, families and community well-being.
At First 5 San Mateo County, we strive to create success for every child through a whole child approach, where all intersecting aspects of their care, health and wellness are prioritized to ensure they thrive. Ensuring all children have access to care that supports their learning and development is a key piece of our approach.
Quality child care has a significant positive impact on child development. Children who receive quality care from a young age perform better academically, socially and emotionally. Without enough high-quality care available in our county, children under 5 lose out on important educational, social and developmental experiences — experiences that help shape the rest of their lives.
Child care shortages also have a negative impact on the economy, particularly in a county like San Mateo, where many households depend on dual incomes. When parents are unable to find reliable and affordable child care, they may be forced to reduce their work hours, take lower-paying jobs or leave the workforce altogether. In fact, 73% of respondents in the Child Care Needs Assessment survey reported having to turn down work due to a lack of affordable child care. This shortage has a disproportionate impact on working mothers, leading to reduced work hours, missed career opportunities and increased financial strain. The availability of affordable, high-quality child care is critical for supporting working families and promoting economic growth in our county.
We are committed to collaborating with our partners and community members to increase child care opportunities throughout San Mateo County. We support long-term solutions that address root causes, such as increasing funding for early childhood education providers, building more affordable housing, and creating additional subsidies for families to afford care.
We also need to invest in the workforce. The study found that the child care shortage is really a child care workforce shortage, with as many as 2,800 additional child care staff needed to provide enough care in our county. Those who are working in child care often face financial challenges, with wages in the field averaging well below San Mateo County’s living wage of $36-$52 per hour. Unsurprisingly, turnover in the field can be high. The well-being of those who provide child care is an important part of making sure that care is high quality. Investing in the child care workforce can both increase the number of people working in the field and support existing workers so that they are able to create safe and healthy environments for children.
In San Mateo County, we must prioritize the well-being of our children, families and community, and work together to ensure that every child has access to high-quality, affordable care that sets them up for success in life. First 5 San Mateo County has a proven track record of success in implementing impactful programs and initiatives. We have made significant strides in improving early childhood education, supporting families, and advocating for policy changes. As a community, we have the ability to translate vision into action and achieve tangible results. First 5 is dedicated to creating a sustainable, equitable system for decades to come. We urge our partners and community members to join us in creating early care opportunities for all our children and families.
Kitty Lopez is the executive director of First 5 San Mateo County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.