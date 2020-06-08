As a child of the 1980s, I’ve been fortunate to see a great deal of change take place across my lifetime in the struggle for the rights of gay, lesbian and bisexual people and slower progress still for transgender people. As a high school student in Southern California during the early aughts, I organized with my fellow classmates to start a Gay-Straight Alliance, which met some push back but ultimately became a popular student organization.
I’ve also been witness to pop culture moving away from just stereotyping of the community to telling complex stories about identity. From token gay characters who had no development beyond their sexuality, and were often killed off, we now have the series Transparent and movies like Moonlight in the mainstream. The legal and political changes are very significant, too. We have openly LGBT elected officials across the country in state and local government and this year saw a gay, Democratic candidate for president in Pete Buttigieg. The legal wins go far beyond marriage, which include housing and employment protections and the banning of abusive conversion therapy, but even with progress, there is still work to be done on these issues.
Across the United States, San Francisco has the reputation and history of great respect and equality for everyone in the LGBT community. But what happens once you drive through the fog to San Mateo County? For far too long, driving down the Peninsula meant quieting your identity. Only in the last few years did we see the opening of an LGBT Community Center here. We live in a world that assumes heterosexuality. The messages of this are both subtle and overt — in stories, advertising, and in the assumption that if a man says he’s married, you probably will ask his wife’s name. Because we live in a world where heterosexuality is the status quo, even with all the progress of my lifetime, and before, the need for strong resources and visibility is important.
This is why I was so pleased to see the city of San Mateo raise the rainbow pride flag in front of city hall. Mayor Joe Goethals and Councilwoman Amourence Lee, along with city staff and a few guests, livestreamed the event. I commend them for keeping this event in the midst of COVID-19 precautions. The flag is a symbol not just of tolerance or acceptance but of pride and inclusion — it speaks to the values honored by our city and makes me proud to be a San Matean today.
However, my joy in San Mateo was disrupted by our neighbors to the east, Foster City. Though the City Council there proclaimed June to be Pride Month, it declined to raise the rainbow flag. In a discussion of the possibility, the city attorney said the rules of the American flag had to be followed, which they interpreted as no flag beyond our stars and stripes. Additionally, some councilmembers floated the possibility that other groups might request their flag be raised as well and expressed discomfort at being the arbiter of who deserves this honor and who doesn’t.
How is it that the Foster City Council was so confounded by these issues, when so many other American cities, corporations, and institutions have resolved them? The rainbow flag can be flown below the American flag, respecting the standard flag rules while also demonstrating the city’s commitment to inclusiveness. And if objectionable groups someday request their flag be raised as well, ask staff to research a process and create standards. Or just say no to hate groups. It’s not difficult.
Given the thousands of our neighbors who are coming together to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd, it’s more important than ever that our cities take action to demonstrate they are inclusive places. Visibility and representation are needed now. The Foster City Council will meet again on June 15. I hope they will revisit raising the rainbow flag and demonstrate they value inclusivity, instead of just proclaiming it.
Sarah Fields serves as the president of Peninsula Young Democrats, a Democratic club for those 35 and under in San Mateo and Northern Santa Clara Counties. She lives in San Mateo.
