The Half Moon Bay shooting, where seven lives were lost last month, brought to light the devastating reality of living conditions for many farmworkers in San Mateo County. Leaking shacks to live in, shipping containers or trailers to sleep in, many without basic amenities like kitchens, working running water, or proper sanitation, and people being forced to cook outside in mud.

These conditions sound like something you would find in a developing nation, however, as many of us discovered in the wake of the shootings, they can be found right here in San Mateo County, in a state that boasts about having the world’s fourth largest economy. The farms where the shootings took place were on private lands, but we need to do more to inspect and investigate the conditions far too many farmworkers are living in today. Fortunately, San Mateo County, led by County Executive Officer Mike Callagy and Supervisor Ray Mueller, is developing plans to do exactly that. Here in our county, where the average price for a home is now $1.4 million and the average apartment rents from more than $3,300 a month, we have thousands of farmworkers trying to live on $20,000 a year.

