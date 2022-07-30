Madison Blanton

Madison Blanton

Person-centered thinking is a pretty simple concept: put individuals first, listen carefully so you can learn who they are and what they want from life, then work together to set and achieve goals. As a parent, much of your time is spent championing what you believe your child needs. Now, as you help navigate your child’s transition from high school to what’s next, it’s essential to shift from what you see for your child’s future to what they want and see for their future so you can help them navigate and realize it.

Parents of children everywhere should recognize this and work hard to make it a reality. As a parent of an individual who has an intellectual disability, it’s especially important.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription