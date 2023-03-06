I remember standing in my dining room on March 9, 2020, when I learned that COVID-19 was very real and that it was coming to our community. The San Mateo County Health Department called in the early evening and shared that federal authorities were sending two of the suspected COVID-19 passengers from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship docked in Oakland to Sequoia Hospital. They were in the ambulance, on their way, and we had about 30 minutes to get ready. Eventually, we learned that those first patients did not have this new and frightening disease, but over the coming weeks, months and years, we cared for many COVID-19 patients and our larger community was impacted in ways that we could never have imagined. This month, we recognize the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic as well as the recent end of San Mateo County’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Ironically, after avoiding the disease for three years, it finally found me. Aside from some mild cold symptoms and quarantine boredom, I am fine.
Sitting at home gave me time to look back and reflect on where we have been as a community these last three years. My illness is a success story, representing the success of our collective San Mateo County community. When we were asked to shelter in place, we did. When we were asked to practice social distancing, we did. When we were asked to vaccinate, we did. It was not easy and not without sacrifice, but we did it. We placed our trust and confidence in each other and so often placed the needs of our community above our own. Many still got COVID-19 and many sadly lost their lives, but so many more were able to delay the disease until we could limit its devastating impact. The risks are still with us and are especially concerning for the most vulnerable in our community. We have accomplished a lot, but cultural and racial barriers to health care still exist. Addressing these inequities will take our entire community to solve, but we are all stronger when every member of our community has access, trust, and confidence in our health care system.
