Paula passed away April 1, 2023 due to health issues. Paula was born in San Francisco and is the eldest of three siblings. Paula was an essential asset to the San Mateo Police Department investigation division with 41 years of service. She was an administrative assistant to the Detective Division. She loved working for SMPD.
Paula is survived by her parents, John and Nancy Capelli, her sister Tina Capelli Crabtree and brother John Capelli, her husband Gary Gendotti and her daughter Gina Marie and husband Andrew Pleva, numerous nieces, nephews and many family members and friends.
