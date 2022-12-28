It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Jane Rose Young, December 24, 2022. She passed with her family at her side. She was spiritually ready to let go of this life with the limitations set upon by her disease. Jane was born on January 27, 1948, in Malta to Margaret and Emmanuel Tonna. She attended St. Paul of the shipwreck H.S in San Francisco. She retired from employment with City College of S.F. Retirement was filled with family, friends, travel, and time to really enjoy all of life’s gifts and pleasures. She will be remembered for her warm generous heart, positive attitude, zest for life and fun-loving personality.
Jane is predeceased by her husband Ronald Young, survived by her son David (Erika), her daughter Dayna (Tyrone), grandchildren Daniel, Amaya, Christian, Matthew. She is predeceased by her brother Joe and survived by her brother Charlie and her sisters Marian, Mary, and Lisa. Jane is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.