WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Institutes of Health is beginning a handful of studies to test possible treatments for long COVID, an anxiously awaited step in U.S. efforts against the mysterious condition that afflicts millions.

Nancy Rose has lived with fatigue and brain fog for about a year after getting COVID-19. She's part of a study to see if vaccination might reduce long COVID symptoms. Omicron has amped up concerns about long COVID and its causes.

Monday's announcement from the NIH's $1.15 billion RECOVER project comes amid frustration from patients who've struggled for months or even years with sometimes-disabling health problems — with no proven treatments and only a smattering of rigorous studies to test potential ones.

