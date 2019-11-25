A young seal was taken to the Marine Mammal Center near Sausalito on Sunday after being rescued from a Redwood City parking garage, the Redwood City Fire Department said.
The 5-month-old northern fur seal, now named “Santos,” was seen Sunday morning in the Marshall Street parking garage. The garage is about a block and a half from Redwood Creek, one way the young pinniped may have accessed the garage. The fire department was called.
“Five-month-old Santos made it back to the fire station, where he posed for pictures and took a nap,” the department said Sunday on its Instagram account.
A Marine Mammal Center crew picked up the young seal in Redwood City and brought him back to the Sausalito facility, where he will be treated and monitored, with the goal being to release him back into the ocean.
