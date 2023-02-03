Caltrain will be suspending weekend rail service in select areas on weekends throughout the year starting Feb. 11, to make way for work on its electrification project, the rail agency announced.
The closures will take place between Millbrae and San Francisco on Feb. 11 and 12, Feb. 25 and 26 and March 11 and 12, and riders are advised to use alternative transportation options. Those traveling into or out of San Francisco should transfer to BART at the Millbrae station, according to Caltrain.
Electrification will provide faster and more frequent service, and is nearing its final phase with electrified service anticipated to begin in 2024. Weekend closures will help facilitate that work, while minimizing impact on weekday service. Lifeline bus bridge service is available to Caltrain-dependent riders but delays are expected. The weekend bus bridge will serve all stops between Millbrae and San Francisco stations with timed transit connections at Millbrae Station. Buses will have limited capacity for luggage and bikes, the rail agency said.
These will be the first of 31 weekends in 2023 in which service will be adjusted to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, according to Caltrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.