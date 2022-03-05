Stanford University’s first public listening on its potential purchase of Notre Dame de Namur University’s property in Belmont found public support for keeping campus buildings for educational use and addressing potential traffic impacts.
In September, Stanford announced an agreement with Notre Dame de Namur University to work toward an option purchasing the campus by June 15, 2025. The Catholic, nonprofit university decided to sell because it would lead to long-term sustainability, and it fits in with its transition from an undergraduate to graduate university that offers master’s degree programs in business, clinical psychology and education, in addition to teaching credentials. NDNU had previously talked about the school’s permanent closure due to enrollment and financial issues. Once the sale happens, NDNU has the option to lease space on campus for its operations, with both universities remaining independent. The site is 46.3 acres and has 24 buildings, with more than 320,000 square feet of office and classrooms. The purchase would include Ralston Hall, Koret Field, NDNU theater and Cunningham Chapel. Not included in the agreement are Notre Dame High School Belmont, Notre Dame Elementary School, Notre Dame Preschool, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Province Center and Water Dog Park.
At a March 3 public outreach meeting between Stanford officials and Belmont residents, public speakers supported keeping campus buildings like Ralston Hall and the chapel for academic use and open to the public and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Others were concerned about traffic increases on Ralston Avenue and asked for a Stanford shuttle or carpooling to incentivize having fewer cars. Some wanted to see a live-work community in the area that will make commuting unnecessary and add to the critical mass of Belmont school hour traffic on Ralston Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas. Residents also wanted to have a campus that included an environmental education center for environmental preservation, more community events and a continuing studies program for people who could not get down to Palo Alto. Several wanted to avoid large-scale housing developments that would transform the campus from education-based to pure housing.
To purchase the campus, Stanford will seek approval from the city of Belmont for a new land-use plan that will evolve the campus over time to meet the university’s academic needs. It aims to submit an application for site improvements in the summer, with an environmental review in 2023. It aims for public hearings and approval in 2024, with a potential purchase in 2025. Stanford is currently developing a plan for campus use focused on academic uses and community engagement in the land and programs.
Stanford said the agreement would support its educational mission and long-range vision. An important consideration was the property’s existing use as a residential academic campus and its location on the Peninsula to public transit and its Palo Alto and Redwood City campuses. Stanford has said a Belmont campus provides needed space for programs and more continuing studies courses for Bay Area residents.
People can go to https://belmont.stanford.edu to learn more about the project and provide feedback.
