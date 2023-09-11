South San Francisco will be lowering speed limits to 15 mph around school zones as it seeks to improve safety and walkability for kids.
The limit applies to whenever children are present and is part of the city’s General Plan and Vision Zero strategy aimed at stopping road injuries and deaths.
“We are just doing our best to accomplish our plan under Vision Zero [strategy] that there will be no fatalities related to traffic by 2025,” Mayor Flor Nicolas said.
The plan will see limits applied at All Souls Catholic School, Alta Loma Middle School, Baden High School, Buri Buri Elementary School, El Camino High School, Los Cerritos Elementary School, Martin Elementary School, Parkway Heights Middle School, Ponderosa Elementary School, Saint Veronica Catholic School, South San Francisco High School and Spruce Elementary School. The program will start in the spring of 2024 following the signs being put in, with an educational campaign for parents and the community also expected in the coming months. The project is still in the design phase, with the city is working with the South San Francisco Unified School District on implementation.
Nicolas said most complaints around schools are traffic related, like speeding and minor accidents, but the measures are designed to protect against more serious issues. She noted she once saw a child die on Miller Avenue who was in her son’s fourth-grade class, making the issue of traffic a personal and critical one to her.
The council first adopted a speed limit for the schools in July, with Sunshine Gardens Elementary School adopting a 15 mph speed limit in 2017. The city has prioritized pedestrian safety in its policies and programs in recent years, like developing a traffic calming program to help the city’s Traffic Advisory Committee address traffic complaints related to speeding, traffic, congestion and bike and pedestrian safety.
