A proposed development that would demolish an entire city block near downtown San Mateo to construct a six-story, mixed-use building has been submitted for city review, not far from a similar block demolition project.

The proposal at 500 E. Fourth Ave. calls for 143,000 square feet of office space, 86 residential units, nine of which would be in the very low-income category, and two levels of below-grade parking with around 269 parking spaces. The Windy Hill Property Ventures proposal is called Block 20, according to Mike Field of Windy Hill.

echevarria
echevarria

Needs more housing vs office. All the downtown block demo could use a better ratio.

