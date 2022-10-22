A proposed development that would demolish an entire city block near downtown San Mateo to construct a six-story, mixed-use building has been submitted for city review, not far from a similar block demolition project.
The proposal at 500 E. Fourth Ave. calls for 143,000 square feet of office space, 86 residential units, nine of which would be in the very low-income category, and two levels of below-grade parking with around 269 parking spaces. The Windy Hill Property Ventures proposal is called Block 20, according to Mike Field of Windy Hill.
The 216,000-square-foot building proposal would tear down all existing on-site structures on the block of East Fourth Avenue, South Claremont Street, East Fifth Avenue and South Delaware Street. Businesses on the block include the San Mateo Japanese American Community Center, Safari Kid-San Mateo and a Taco Bell. A 76 gas station was already demolished.
Field has talked to the San Mateo Japanese American Community Center at 415 S. Claremont St. about the group’s long-term plans and a new building solution. Field said the community center saw an opportunity to find a new place to meet their long-term needs, given the building’s age and size. Windy Hill is now working with the community center to relocate to a new facility and offer financial help. Windy Hill is also talking with Safari Kid-San Mateo preschool to find a new location, as they are seeking a larger building. Windy Hill is meeting with the community center and the preschool every few weeks to identify new sites, with a couple of options emerging. Field said both organizations wanted to stay close to their locations. Windy Hill has a contractual control agreement in place with both properties, and it owns or has contractual control of all the other properties on the block.
“We are excited to relocate the two big city contributors,” Field said.
Windy Hill will hold a Nov. 3 neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. to further discuss the development. The 86 units will have more two bedrooms and offer 15% affordable housing. The bottom floor will have retail and several office floors in the middle, with residential on top. Field said the proposed Mediterranean-style differs from other nearby proposals and includes more arches, a tile roof and stone to differentiate itself from the typical conventional-style. The proposal is next to another Windy Hill development called Block 21, which will demolish the entire block of East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street. Block 21 will feature a six-story mixed-use residential building of 111 housing units not far from the downtown core and public transit.
Field said Block 20 would be transformative for the area. He noted the surrounding area had very few residential units a few years ago and would now have hundreds with all the new projects.
“Our goal is to provide housing in the downtown, walking distance to amenities and office support to support the retail core,” Field said. “That’s what we try to do in this neighborhood.”
(1) comment
Needs more housing vs office. All the downtown block demo could use a better ratio.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.