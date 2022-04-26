San Mateo is seeking public comment on its draft housing element, a crucial document that establishes goals and policies for how the city will address current and future housing needs.
The city recently published a 2023-2031 draft housing element, which identifies needs, describes where new housing can be developed and creates a plan for producing housing. The 30-day public review period goes from April 6 through May 6. The state mandates each city create a housing element. San Mateo will be responsible for developing zoning accommodations for at least 7,015 new housing units over the next eight years. The Regional Housing Needs Allocation number is assigned by the Association of Bay Area Governments, a regional planning agency responsible for helping local cities absorb changes around land use, housing and the environment. San Mateo itself does not have to build the units. However, it is responsible for identifying land suitable for housing, including vacant sites and sites having potential for redevelopment to meet the 7,015 number.
The city has identified 10,922 units for development, a conservative estimate to ensure a higher likelihood of housing. Around 1,845 units are in the Bridgepointe area, 2,400 near the Hillsdale Station South, 2,000 near the Highway 101 and State Route 92 interchange, 4,000 at other sites, and 480 ADUs. Around 2,000 would be very low income, 1,500 low, 1,600 moderate and 5,600 above average.
The housing element is part of the more extensive general plan process, which guides the city’s vision for the foreseeable future. The housing element is expected to be a much-discussed and examined document. Significant portions of residents want to see more done to address the housing and affordable housing shortages that lead to increasingly unaffordable prices and residents forced to move elsewhere. Others want to limit and manage growth and density amid concerns about overcrowding and traffic. Measure Y, a 2020 voter ballot initiative limiting building height and residential density by those concerned about continued growth, will also play a role in the housing element and determine how much housing the city can build and in what area.
The Planning Commission will be discussing the draft housing element at its April 26 meeting at 7 p.m., and the City Council will discuss the issue at its May 16 meeting. The public can go to https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/4478/Housing-Element-2023-2031 to view the housing element. People can email housing@cityofsanmateo.org with the subject line “Housing Element” or go to https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/4478/Housing-Element-2023-2031 to provide comments online.
