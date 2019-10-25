A 54-year-old San Mateo man who pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment for an angry outburst with his 18-year-old stepdaughter in April was sentenced to eight months in county jail and four years probation Thursday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Out of custody on a $50,000 bail bond, Michael Moniz received two days credit for time served and was required to complete parenting classes and 104 hours of domestic violence counseling, according to prosecutors.
Just after 9 p.m. April 26, Moniz was allegedly drinking and watching the Warriors game at the home he shares with his wife and stepdaughter.
He is said to have become angry with the teen when she complained about his playing his music loudly earlier in the day while she was in Bible study, according to prosecutors.
Moniz is believed to have grabbed his stepdaughter by the throat and choked her with both hands. When her mother tried to pull him off of the teen, he hit her, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.