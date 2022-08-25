Artisan booths, beer and wine, children’s activities and live music will be on B Street Saturday, Aug. 27, to help celebrate bringing the community back together.
The Rediscover San Mateo Community Fest will take place from noon to 6 p.m. in the heart of downtown and will feature bands including the Top Secret Band from 4-6 p.m. There will also be a Core Taekwondo and CycleBar San Mateo demonstration. Downtown restaurants will also be open and there will be tables set up around the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.