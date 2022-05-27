Developers behind a four-story life science project at 777 Industrial Road broke ground Thursday, becoming one of the first major projects to begin construction that’s expected to significantly change the face of San Carlos’ east side.
“Presidio Bay Ventures is excited to break ground on 777 Industrial Road and bring a new wave of innovation to San Carlos,” Cyrus Sanandaji, founder and managing director for Presidio Bay Ventures, said in a press release. “Our team has seen an increased demand for tenant space as life science and R&D innovation in the Bay Area flourishes. 777 is purpose-built and thoughtfully curated to support breakthroughs across multiple industries beyond traditional life sciences.”
The 122,455-square-foot life science building was designed in partnership with Stanton Architecture and DES Architects & Engineers and will replace an existing Honda dealership at 777 industrial Road. Much of the current three-story building’s footprint will remain the same with the developer, 777 Industrial Owner LLC, proposing to retain the foundation and second floor of the structure.
Once complete, the site is expected to bring between 500 and 600 employees into the area who will have access to a 4,000 square-foot roof deck including additional landscaping, lounge furniture, a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen. In an effort to reduce traffic in the area, employees will be encouraged to use mass transit to and from work by being offered bicycle parking, a repair station, showers and changing facilities, an on-site gym, commuter benefits and trip planning resources.
Construction is expected to take about a year given that much of the existing structure will remain, a feature praised by Planning Commission last June before approving the project.
