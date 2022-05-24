San Francisco law enforcement officers and firefighters said Monday that they will not march in the city’s annual Pride Parade after Pride organizers said officers could not wear their uniforms in the parade.
The San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance and LGBTQ+ members of the San Francisco Sheriff’s office issued a joint statement in response to the San Francisco Pride Committee asking police officers to attend the parade without their uniforms.
LGBTQ+ firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department also signed the statement and said they would not walk in the Pride Parade in solidarity with the city’s law enforcement officers.
The law enforcement officers and firefighters argued that Pride organizers, who voted in 2020 to ban officers in uniform after a summer of nationwide protests against police brutality, are effectively punishing them for the actions of other officers.
“The San Francisco Pride Committee has asked the LGBTQ+ peace officers to go back in the closet,” the law enforcement officers and firefighters said. “San Francisco and the San Francisco Pride Parade have always embraced radical inclusivity as one of our core values.”
Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Matt Dorsey, one of two LGBTQ+ members of the city’s Board of Supervisors, said they would also not attend Pride or march in the parade in solidarity with law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.