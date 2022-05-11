Pre-application plans for a 654,000-square-foot life science project have been submitted to the Redwood City Planning Department, outlining plans to develop a three-building campus across from Oracle while promising community improvements.
The proposal at 10 Twin Dolphin Drive is the second life science project to be proposed in Redwood Shores this year, following another roughly 200,000-square-foot project at neighboring 1 Twin Dolphin Drive.
For the most recent proposal, the site’s developer IQHQ, has promised to provide pedestrian and cycling improvements including public access to waterfront areas like the Belmont Slough. The plans also suggest potential providing docks or other networks to connect pedestrians to other marinas in addition to other open space amenities.
An existing five-story 262,000-square-foot building, previously owned by the tech company Oracle, would need to be demolished to make way for the new campus which will include on-site amenities.
