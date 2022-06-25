A man accused of stealing a taxi at San Francisco International Airport and running over the driver has been arrested and charged, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Leandru Smith, 31, of San Francisco, is accused of jumping into a taxi at 3:50 a.m. June 23, while the taxi driver was helping another customer get into the taxi, the DA’s Office said. When the taxi driver tried to get back into the taxi and stop him, a struggle ensued for steering wheel control. Smith, who was in the vehicle, accelerated and ran over the taxi driver. The incident caused the taxi driver to hit his head, and he remains in the hospital, the DA’s Office said.

Police came and arrested Smith after getting witness corroboration. Smith has been charged with carjacking and felony assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is $200,000, and his next court appearance is July 8, according to prosecutors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription