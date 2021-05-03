Government Watch

State government
• The California Senate unanimously passed legislation authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, Monday, May 3, to provide opportunities for training paired with employment for veterans, the unhoused, people exiting the justice system, and other vulnerable jobseekers who are often shut out of the workforce.
The bill specifies that transitional jobs and subsidized jobs, as provided by worker cooperatives and employment social enterprises, known as ESEs, are embraced by the California Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. As such, they may be considered by the state Labor Workforce Development Boards when funding “earn and learn” programs, according to Becker’s office.
The bill next heads to the state Assembly for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.