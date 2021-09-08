State government
• California Senate President Toni Atkins Tuesday appointed state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, chair of the newly created Subcommittee on the Clean Energy Future.
The Subcommittee on the Clean Energy Future will explore policy options and identify barriers related to getting to a 100% clean electrical grid. State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber; state Sen. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach; State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine; and state Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, will serve on the new subcommittee.
