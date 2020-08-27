Two organizations dedicated to protecting redwood forests on Tuesday launched a fundraiser to support the reopening of Big Basin Redwoods State Park after the CZU Lightning Complex fires tore through it.
Created by Save the Redwoods League and the Sempervirens Fund, the Big Basin Recovery Fund in 24 hours has already raised $60,000, according to a representative of the organizations. That money and future donations will be used for immediate park needs, including area cleanup, clearing trails and preparing the park to receive visitors again.
Wildfire completely destroyed the park’s historic headquarters as well as many small buildings and campground infrastructure, but fortunately many of the ancient redwoods appear to have survived, according to recent reports.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of structures and park facilities in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, and yet equally inspired by the resilience of the ancient redwoods that, from initial reports, seem to have endured the fires,” said Save the Redwoods League President and CEO Sam Hodder in a press release.
“This park has inspired over a million visitors each year, and as California’s first state park, it can set the tone for our broader recovery,” Hodder continued. “As the forest resets, so we will rebuild this treasured park for a new century of visitors, moments of inspiration and treasured memories.”
A dollar amount for the damage the park sustained has yet to be determined. Officials plan to ultimately rebuild the park’s structures, but first immediate needs such as assessing damage and clearing hazards needs to be addressed, the representative said.
“The League is committed to a longer term effort on rebuilding, but first things first,” the representative said.
Visit savetheredwoods.org/HelpBigBasin to donate.
