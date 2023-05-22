Block 21 developer Windy Hill has said its request to the city for a two-year extension until 2026 for its approved planning application is to satisfy lender requirements to prevent entitlement expirations during the term of Windy Hill’s loan, according to a letter to the city.
In the May 19 letter, Mike Field with Windy Hill, said the property development company is fully engaged and excited to start Block 21, noting the structures on the site have been demolished and it has fully developed construction drawings under city review.
“The site may appear vacant, but much is happening in the background to move the project along, and I have communicated much of that to community stakeholders,” Field said in the letter. “In addition, we have an active management contract for the site, including weeding, hydroseeding to prevent dust in windy conditions, and garbage removal. In addition to the site, we have also been maintaining the sidewalk area around the site.”
The San Mateo Block 21 site developers have asked the city for the extension as it develops the six-story mixed-use residential building on the block of East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street. The 74-foot, 268,938-square-foot development calls for 180,000 square feet of offices and 111 housing units. The site previously had eight residential homes and several restaurants and retail businesses like the Arco station and Wing Fat restaurant. The proposal exceeds San Mateo Measure Y building height restrictions of 55 feet because it meets state housing density laws. No changes are requested in the extension request for the parcel map and city-approved planning application.
Former buildings at the site on the eastern edge of downtown have already been demolished, and the block has no standing structures.
In the letter to the city, Field said Windy Hill demolished the previous area early to reduce public safety risks.
“I was under the impression that the community much preferred a clean demolished site then us boarding up and leaving the prior improvements in place until our construction documents could be fully approved by city staff,” Field said.
Windy Hill is also building another block development at 500 E. Fourth Ave., called Block 20. The proposal would build a 75-foot mixed-use building at 216,000 square feet with 143,000 square feet of office space and 86 residential units, nine of which would be in the very low-income category. However, Windy Hill has also expressed interest in using elements of Senate Bill 330 that restricts regulations that would impede new housing development for the Block 20 site. The builder’s remedy refers to a chapter of SB 330 that says if the city doesn’t have a compliant housing element, it can be used to avoid local zoning requirements.
The alternative development proposal for the Block 20 site would have 353 units, 161 studios, 141 one bedroom and 51 two bedrooms. There would be 71 affordable units distributed through all three unit types. The building would be eight stories tall, at around 85 feet, one story taller than Kiku Crossing being constructed nearby.
