The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is matching Redwood City’s $300,000 donation to help support small businesses in Redwood City.
Earlier this month, the Redwood City Council approved the contribution of $300,000 to the San Mateo County Strong Fund’s Small Business Grant Program. These funds, a total of $600,000, will be allocated specifically to help Redwood City businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the goal to provide immediate, practical support to our small businesses, the City Council unanimously approved this funding support,” Redwood City Mayor Diane Howard said in a press release. “Our small businesses create jobs, foster innovation and provide essential goods and services. They also create a sense of place unique to Redwood City.”
The SMC Strong Fund is a partnership with the county, the San Mateo County Economic Development Association and San Mateo Credit Union to support those most affected by COVID-19 in San Mateo County. All money donated to SMC Strong will stay inside San Mateo County, so contributors can have confidence that their donations are helping their neighbors. The funds will benefit San Mateo County families and individuals, nonprofit organizations, and small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
“Small businesses help make Redwood City the vibrant and inclusive community we’re so proud to call home,” Cristina Huezo, director of Community, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, said in the release. “We want to do our part to support them in this extremely difficult time and look forward to when they can safely open again.”
Go to smcstrong.org for more information.
