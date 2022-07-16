In a partnership announced Friday, Bird e-scooters are now available in Redwood City as a way to provide an eco-friendly transportation option.
“We welcome Bird to Redwood City and look forward to offering community members a new, eco-friendly and fun way to get around. Whether shopping and dining downtown or just taking a ride to the library or a park, residents and visitors will now have a new way to get there,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said in a press release.
The first permit is for 250 devices, which will mainly be around downtown but riders can use them anywhere in the city, according to city officials. Stations will be adjusted in the next few weeks based on ridership and the city’s goal is to have potential locations beyond downtown such as Red Morton Park, Target and apartment complexes along El Camino Real.
Bird is used through a free mobile app and aims to reduce car trips, traffic and carbon emissions. It offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell Grant recipients, certain nonprofits, veterans and senior citizens while providing free rides for health care workers and emergency personnel.
Anyone with a Bird account can report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.