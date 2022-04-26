Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 1.jpeg

An Antioch man accused of stealing a AAA service truck at a Holiday Inn from Walnut Creek and was later stopped by police on Interstate 280 in San Bruno near Sneath Lane has pleaded no contest and will get 32 months in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Daquan Brown, 28, claimed he bought the truck for $20 several hours earlier from a person he did not know but could not give the location of where the deal took place, the DA’s Office said. The arrest occurred at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021. The plea and sentencing occurred April 25.

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll

