Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 1.jpeg

A woman who allegedly drove her car the wrong way on Interstate 280 and killed a woman and injured her son in a head-on collision April 22 was released from the hospital and is facing charges for vehicular manslaughter resulting in death, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Constellatia Martin, 24, allegedly drove her Ford Fusion north in the southbound lane when she collided head-on into a BMW killing a 54-year old mother, who was driving, and injuring her 16-year-old son, just north of the Woodside Road exit in Redwood City. Martin allegedly fled the scene and police officers found her lying naked down on a grassy area 150 yards away from the scene. Martin allegedly was behaving erratically and screaming bizarre statements. She refused to take a sobriety test and declined to answer questions from officers, according to the DA’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription