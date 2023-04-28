A woman who allegedly drove her car the wrong way on Interstate 280 and killed a woman and injured her son in a head-on collision April 22 was released from the hospital and is facing charges for vehicular manslaughter resulting in death, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Constellatia Martin, 24, allegedly drove her Ford Fusion north in the southbound lane when she collided head-on into a BMW killing a 54-year old mother, who was driving, and injuring her 16-year-old son, just north of the Woodside Road exit in Redwood City. Martin allegedly fled the scene and police officers found her lying naked down on a grassy area 150 yards away from the scene. Martin allegedly was behaving erratically and screaming bizarre statements. She refused to take a sobriety test and declined to answer questions from officers, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.