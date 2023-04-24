One person was killed and two were injured in a wrong-way collision Saturday afternoon on Interstate Highway 280, south of state Route 92, in Woodside, the California Highway Patrol said.
A white Ford sedan driving north in the southbound lanes crashed head-on into a black BMW SUV about 2:38 p.m., the highway patrol said.
The BMW’s driver, a 54-year-old San Francisco woman whose name was withheld by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, the CHP said.
A 14-year-old boy, who was in the front passenger seat of the SUV, was taken to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, the police said. His name was not disclosed.
The driver of the Ford, Constellatia A. Martin, 24, of Campbell, was arrested and taken to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, police said.
