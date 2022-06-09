This weekend, San Francisco will host the largest outdoor display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt in a decade.
More than 3,000 hand-stitched panels of the quilt will be displayed in Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow on Saturday and Sunday, marking the quilt’s 35th anniversary.
The quilt is now considered the largest community arts project globally. It consists of more than 54 tons of fabric, with over 50,000 individually sewn panels and over 110,000 names memorialized.
About 350 12-by-12 blocks will be placed on the ground to honor the names and stories of the people lost to the crisis. Each block will have eight panels, with each panel representing the length and width of a grave. Visitors will be able to walk through the display to experience different panels and see stories stitched into each of them.
The event will be the largest-ever display of the quilt in San Francisco and the largest display anywhere since 2012, when it was on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A traditional unfolding of the quilt will start at 10 a.m. after the opening ceremony on Saturday, and the names of those lost will be read aloud over the two days.
Visit aidsmemorial.org/quilt35 for more information about the event.
