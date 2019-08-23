SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Health authorities say a teenage girl traveling from New Zealand to Southern California this month was infectious with highly contagious measles and may have exposed others at Disneyland and a nearby hotel.
The Orange County Health Care Agency says Friday the exposures could have occurred Aug. 11 at the Desert Palms Hotel in Anaheim and on Aug. 12 at Disneyland and the California Adventure park. She remained in Southern California through Aug. 15.
The agency says it has been working with the facilities to reach people who had close contact.
People who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever and rash occurring up to 21 days from exposure.
People are also urged to check their records to determine if they have been vaccinated or previously had measles.
