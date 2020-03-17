While San Mateo County residents have been ordered to shelter in place to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, enforcing the new order does not appear to be a priority for local law enforcement — at least not yet.
“Education will be our primary goal, leaving enforcement as a last option,” said San Mateo police Officer Michael Haobsh. “We have a tremendous partnership with our community and our hope is to collaborate, ensuring compliance through education.”
Officers do legally have the option to issue a misdemeanor citation and/or arrest for non-compliance, with fines ranging from $50 to $1,000 and jail time as long as 90 days, Haobsh said, stressing that doing so is a last resort.
The shelter-in-place order was determined by top health officials in six Bay Area counties. It took effect midnight Tuesday and is expected to be in place for at least three weeks through April 7. During that time, all businesses except for essential ones must close and residents must stay at home unless they’re running essential errands, including trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.
San Bruno police Officer Ryan Johansen echoed the San Mateo Police Department’s perspective on enforcement of the new order.
“Enforcement has softened and we’re in public guardian mode now,” he said. “We’re trying to keep some level of normalcy in people’s lives.”
Both officers said it still has yet to be decided how the department will respond to non-compliant businesses.
Haobsh said police presence in San Mateo has increased of late “to help maintain order and public safety for all San Mateans.”
“We understand businesses will be closed and we’re responding by doubling our police presence to ensure high visibility around San Mateo,” he said, adding that some businesses are worried about looting in light of the shelter-in-place order. “The safety of our citizens and protection of local businesses are our top priority.”
