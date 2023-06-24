San Mateo’s Benjamin Fellenz and Christiana Pensabene were named to the Chancellor’s List at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, Alaska, for earning GPAs of 3.9 or above.
Alyssa Sievert of East Palo Alto, Kieran Ruder of Woodside and Patrick Macy of San Mateo were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, for earning GPAs of 3.5 or above.
Foster City’s Chloe Xiao, a San Mateo High School student, will be one of 200 high school students nationally to participate in the American Civil Liberties Union’s Summer Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C., a program meant to provide rising juniors and seniors with advocacy tools to use in their local communities.
Woodside’s Margaret Phipps graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, with a degree in public policy.
Isabella Mills of Pacifica, Faith Tamasi of Portola Valley, Madeline Perry and Ryan Versen of Redwood City, Robert Niemira of San Bruno, Donovan Diago of San Carlos and Mitchell Stewart of San Mateo were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Alabama for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
