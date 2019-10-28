Kaiser

Cathy Kirby, director of Maternal Child Health, cuts the ribbon opening four new labor and delivery rooms at Kaiser Permanente Redwood City with doctors, nurses and staff. The new rooms will expand services at the new hospital, expected to deliver more than 2,100 babies this year, a 25% increase from deliveries at the original Redwood City hospital. 

Cathy Kirby, director of Maternal Child Health, cuts the ribbon opening four new labor and delivery rooms at Kaiser Permanente Redwood City with doctors, nurses and staff. The new rooms will expand services at the new hospital, expected to deliver more than 2,100 babies this year, a 25% increase from deliveries at the original Redwood City hospital. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription