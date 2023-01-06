More than two dozen San Mateo County elementary schools were among more than 350 in the state to be honored as distinguished schools for making progress closing the achievement gap and producing strong student performance.
“California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families,” State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said in a press release.
After temporarily suspending the program during the pandemic, the state Department of Education announced its most recent list of California Distinguished Schools Friday. Schools were selected based on criteria published on the state’s dashboard including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.
On the list was Belmont-Redwood Shores School District’s Central, Fox and Redwood Shores elementary schools; Burlingame School District’s Lincoln, Franklin, Washington and Hoover elementary schools, Hillsborough City School District’s South, West and North campuses; Jefferson Elementary School District’s Marjorie H. Tobias Elementary and California Virtual Academy San Mateo; South San Francisco Unified School District’s Monte Verde and Buri campuses; San Mateo-Foster City School District’s College Park and North Shoreview Montessori campuses; North Star Academy in the Redwood City School District; Las Lomitas Elementary in Las Lomitas School District; Spring Valley Elementary in the Millbrae School District; San Carlos School District’s Arundel, Arroyo, Brittan Acres, Charter, Heather, Mariposa and White Oaks campuses; Ormondale Elementary in Portola Valley School District; and Menlo Park City School District’s Encinal, Laurel and Oak Knoll campuses.
“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and opportunities to students,” Thurmond said. “Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive — even in the toughest times.”
Having earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, named Daly City’s Abigail Cacapit and Hannah Cacapit and South San Francisco’s Renee Celio to the President’s List.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
