BOOKS AGAINST THE WALL: AN EXHIBITION OF ART INSPIRED BY ORIGINAL BOOKS, AT THE PENINSULA MUSEUM OF ART IN SAN BRUNO. The Peninsula Museum of Art presents Books Against the Wall, an exhibition of Bay Area book artists who translate their work to mixed media and multimedia projects. These artists use the book format to make original works of art and then explore how to share what they have made with a larger audience. The results challenge the viewer to consider the book as sculpture, animation, video game and more. Books Against the Wall includes work by five artists: Zach Clark creates work concerned with locational memory and his own changing relationship to nature. Clark translates analog photography and writing through risograph, screenprinting and letterpress into broadsides, postcards, booklets and hand bound books. Sarah Klein puts paper to motion by presenting books, prints and animations. Informed by a decade of working with stop-motion animation, she uses repetition and variation to activate her subject material. The image sequences are arranged for the viewer to set them into motion with a GIF app on a smart device or the mind’s eye. Mary V. Marsh makes prints and artist’s books that explore the changing technologies of communication through a lens of personal experience and anxiety. Marsh’s Vertical Scroll: Unorientable, a large newspaperlike möbius strip, references the endless scrolling of digital reading. Andy Rottner is an artist, bookbinder and fine-art publisher. His Smoke Pourin’ Out of a Boxcar Door & Talkin’ Hard Work translate folk music into drawing and book form. Lorna Stevens is a mixed-media artist whose work centers on integrating material and technique to represent subject matter. She presents Paradise Drive, an entirely handmade book of sonnets and paintings translated to video, electronic game, exhibition, print and e-book. Books Against the Wall: An exhibition of art inspired by original books will be on view Nov. 12 - Feb. 5, 2023 at the Peninsula Museum of Art, Space 204. Tanforan Shopping Center, San Bruno. For hours and directions visit peninsulamuseum.org.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
