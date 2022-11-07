Nueva sweeps PSAL varsity championships
Holy moly, Nueva School!
With all four of the county’s cross-country leagues holding their championship meets last week, little Nueva School certainly enjoyed the biggest day. The Mavericks took to Crystal Springs Cross Country Course last Thursday and swept the top six spots in each the boys’ and girls’ varsity races to claim team titles.
Nueva junior Anna Feland earned the individual championship with a time of 20 minutes, 15.7 seconds. Her teammates finished right behind her, with junior Ariane Yedidia placing second (20:48.3); junior Kelly Poon third (20:59.8); sophomore Natalie Sepulveda fourth (20:59.8); and freshman Julia Schlamp fifth (21:46.4). For good measure, Nueva saw junior Sasha Cocquyt take sixth (22:38.7); and sophomore Leah Triantos seventh (22:45.5).
In the boys’ varsity race, Nueva senior Joshua Byun took the individual championship in 17:06.5; senior Will Wolf took second (17:14.6); freshman Ryan Fitzpatrick third (17:15.0); senior Ryan DeSantis fourth (17:24.9); and senior Owen Hsu fifth (18:03.7). Nueva senior Peter Choi took sixth (18:07.6).
WBAL championships
Friday’s West Bay Athletic League championships saw Crystal Springs Uplands celebrated several titles. The Gentleman Gryphons, paced by sophomore Tarik Baker’s third-place finish (15:47.7) claimed the boys’ varsity team championship. In the girls’ varsity race, Crystal senior Kaiya Brooks emerged with the individual title (17:26.6). Her time ties the 46th best mark ever run on the 2.95-miles course at Crystal Springs since 1971.
Castilleja won the girls’ varsity team championship.
Claiming the boys’ varsity individual title was Menlo senior Justin Pretre (15:09.5), with his brother, sophomore Landon Pretre, taking second place (15:09.7).
PAL championships
Menlo-Atherton ruled the girls’ varsity race Saturday at Crystal Springs. The Lady Bears won the team championship fronted by junior Tatum Olesen, who took the individual title (18:24.8); and Katherine Lorenz taking second (18:32.5). Oceana sophomore Lara Grijalvo-Scanziani took third (18:35.8).
M-A won the boys’ varsity team championship as well, with junior Aidan Doherty taking second place individually (16:10.9). Sequoia junior Rowan Henige claimed the boys’ individual title (16:06.5).
WCAL championships
St. Francis claimed the girls’ varsity team championship last Wednesday at Crystal Springs, while Mitty sophomore Evie Marheineke took the individual crown (17:59.9).
In the boys’ varsity race, Bellarmine took the team championship, while Mitty junior Liam Saxton captured the individual title (15:53.1). Serra sophomore Aaron Lee earned the Padres’ best finish, taking 17th (16:39.2) in the field of 56 runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.