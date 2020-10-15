Editor,
I agree with letter writer Bob Wackerman (Sept. 30, 2020). Please vote yes on Y for the city of San Mateo and vote no on R. Measure Y must receive more votes than R or else the growth management history of the city will end.
I personally value the historic downtown, with small local businesses that may be lost if developers are allowed to turn our charming city into “anywhere U.S.A.” For over 30 years as a city planner in the South Bay, I saw how cities that open themselves to unbridled change become indistinguishable. I’m thankful for now living in San Mateo.
Douglas Handerson
San Mateo
