Editor,
Saturday I found a flier on my doorstep from the Yes on Y, No on R supporters.
It was a two-sided black-and-white lettered bulletin and looked like something a grassroots campaign had crafted.
It was markedly different from the slick looking multicolored paper flier I got from the No on Y and Yes on R supporters with Mayor Joey G’s mug shot plastered on it. The mailer insinuated how a defeat of the No on Y/Yes on R measures would doom the citizens of San Mateo relative to promoting affordable housing.
I’m a lifelong resident of San Mateo and have watched what was once a great place to live turn into a gridlock of cars leading into downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. Brought on by the runaway housing growth happening over the years. It’s a joke to think that as more people move here they will abandon their cars and use public transit for work or leisure. George W. Bush said years ago “Americans are addicted to their cars.” We’re not giving them up. They’re too convenient to use.
Let’s stop the big money developers and real estate interests who’s goal in mind is to profit with their construction of multistoried units under the guise of “affordable housing.” Let’s tell the San Mateo City Council the city is not for sale. It is the residents’ city and it is our decision on what we want our future to look like. Vote yes on Y and no on R.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
